Man dead after fire at Oakville apartment building

A man has died following an apartment fire in Oakville Wednesday, Halton police say.

Emergency services were called to the building on Queen Mary Drive at around 5:40 a.m. for a blaze in a unit on the 11th floor, according to Const. Ryan Anderson.

The man was found on the ground outside the building. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It appears the man fell from the balcony of the unit, Anderson said, adding that it is too early in the investigation to speculate about the circumstances of his death.

No other details about the man were available later Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. It was contained to the single unit and no other injuries were reported.