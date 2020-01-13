Man dead, woman seriously injured after fire at Oakville home

A man is dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a fire at a home in Oakville, Halton police say.

Police were called to the scene on Princess Anne Drive around 8:40 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

Fire crews believe the blaze began in a bedroom.

The man and woman were both pulled from the fire in serious condition. The man died of his injuries a short time later.

Police say the fire department did not locate anyone else inside the home.

Crews have since put out the flames. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Ontario Fire Marshal's office has taken over the investigation.