Fire destroys 10 homes under construction in Oakville

Ten housing units were destroyed in a massive fire at a construction site in Oakville Wednesday morning, the city's fire chief says.

Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault said the structures were at various stages of construction.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but Boissonneault said it was wind driven, causing the fire to quickly spread.

No injuries have been reported.

Boissonneault said the Office of the Fire Marshall has been notified.