1 female and dog found dead after fire in Oakville

A female and a dog were found dead after a fire in Oakville Saturday evening.

Crews were called to a residence in the area of Sixth Line and Upper Middle Road West at approximately 6:20 p.m.

On arrival, firefighters were met with "heavy fire" and smoke, said Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault.

"Through a fast attack our crews were able to contain the fire to the unit of origin," Boissonneault said in an email to CBC Toronto.

Crews located a female and a dog and were both pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's age has not been released.

One person was sent to hospital for medical assessment and has since been released.

Boissonneault said crews managed to rescue "several" pets, but did not specify how many.

"The fire has been declared under control and our crews will be completing a fire watch," he said.

Ontario's fire marshal has been notified, and the coroner's office will attend the scene Sunday, Boissonneault said.

The cause and circumstances of the fire are unknown.