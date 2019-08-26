Oakville man charged with 2nd-degree murder after elderly father dies in 'altercation'

A 40-year-old Oakville man has been charged with second-degree murder after his father, 74, died in an "altercation" in Oakville on Sunday night, police said.

Halton Regional Police were called to an apartment at 2220 Marine Drive shortly after 8 p.m.

"The call came from a residence there for reports of two males involved in an altercation," Const. Steve Elms told CBC Toronto on Monday.

When emergency crews arrived they found the victim with obvious signs of trauma. An elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused was taken into custody and appeared in a Milton court on Monday.

Investigators say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Halton police tip line at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers.