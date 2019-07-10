Grandmother, 79, dead after Oakville drowning; child in critical condition

An elderly woman is dead and her four-year-old granddaughter is in critical condition after what police describe as a drowning incident in Oakville Wednesday afternoon.

Halton police were called to a home on Yarmouth Crescent shortly afternoon for reports that the elderly woman and toddler were face down in the family in-ground pool.

Sgt. Paul Davies said the child's mother had just gone to make lunch and returned to find the pair unconscious.

"We're talking not even 10 minutes that she was gone," Davies said.

Officers tried to save her life, but the 79-year-old was pronounced dead on scene. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC) Officers tried to save her, but the 79-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the child regained consciousness before police arrived, and was taken to McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton for treatment.

The coroner will be investigating if any medical episode might have contributed to the woman's death.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this tragic incident at this time," police said in a news release.

Neither police nor the coroner are providing any other details, but the force is reminding the public that children should always wear proper floatation devices near pools or other bodies of water.