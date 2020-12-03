Halton police investigating fatal crash in Oakville

Halton Regional Police are investigating a collision in Oakville, Ont. that killed one person.

Police were called to the area of Lakeshore Road East between Bel Air Drive and Chartwell Road at around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

They have not released any details about the number of vehicles involved, or the age or identity of the victim.

Lakeshore Road East remains closed in both directions at the scene of the crash while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.