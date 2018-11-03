Oakville townhouse fire displaces some residents

An overnight fire in an Oakville, Ont. townhouse unit has temporarily displaced a number of residents, police say.

No one was injured in the blaze early Saturday, but several residents were treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation, according to Halton Regional Police.

Police said they were called to the fire on the 3rd floor of the building on Pilgrims Way, near Third Line and Queen Elizabeth Way, at about 12:30 a.m. Officers evacuated the building partially.

Fire crews are still on the scene. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Oakville Transit brought several buses to the complex to allow displaced residents to shelter inside.