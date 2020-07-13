Vandal puts racist message on Oakville church sign, Halton police investigating

Halton police are investigating after somebody arranged the letters on an Oakville church sign to say "white pride" over the weekend.

A passer-by called police about the sign outside the Salvation Army Community Church around 2 p.m. on Sunday, said Const. Steve Elms.

"Unknown suspect(s) had damaged a sign at the front of the church and arranged the letters to convey an offensive message," Halton police said in a news release.

Elms said it looked like the vandals had pried off part of the frame on the sign to get access to the letters.

Officers arrived and removed the message that afternoon.

“White Pride” <br>Oakville, ON, Canada<br>For the people that believe that racism doesn’t exist in canada. <a href="https://t.co/fpKH4C8hWH">pic.twitter.com/fpKH4C8hWH</a> —@markedbystain

Anybody with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.