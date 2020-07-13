Skip to Main Content
Vandal puts racist message on Oakville church sign, Halton police investigating
Toronto·New

Vandal puts racist message on Oakville church sign, Halton police investigating

Police are investigating a property crime after somebody arranged the letters on an Oakville church sign to say "white pride."

Police removed the message Sunday afternoon

CBC News ·
The sign was damaged and it appeared somebody had pried open the frame, said Const. Steve Elms with Halton Police. (Twitter/@markedbystain)

Halton police are investigating after somebody arranged the letters on an Oakville church sign to say "white pride" over the weekend.

A passer-by called police about the sign outside the Salvation Army Community Church around 2 p.m. on Sunday, said Const. Steve Elms.

"Unknown suspect(s) had damaged a sign at the front of the church and arranged the letters to convey an offensive message," Halton police said in a news release.

Elms said it looked like the vandals had pried off part of the frame on the sign to get access to the letters.

Officers arrived and removed the message that afternoon.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now