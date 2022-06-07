3 men arrested after series of carjackings in Oakville, Halton police say

Three men have been arrested and face a number of charges after a series of carjackings in Oakville that occurred within one week, said Halton police on Tuesday.

The three robberies occurred on May 27, May 30 and June 3, according to a news release.

The first happened at Oakville Entertainment Centrum, located at 2081 Winston Park Dr., the second at Dorval Crossing plaza on 200 North Service Rd W, and the third in a plaza at 525 Iroquois Shore Rd. Police said the three accused targeted newer model Range Rover vehicles in the parking lots.

Police said they arrested the three men near Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke on June 6. They were in a vehicle and appeared to be preparing to carjack another Range Rover, said police.

A 22-year-old Welland, Ont. man is facing robbery charges related to all three carjackings, as well as attempted robbery for the June 6 incident. A 21-year-old North York man has been charged in relation to the robberies on May 27, May 30 and June 6. A 21-year-old Toronto man has been charged with robbery in relation to the June 6 incident.

All three accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing, said police.

A multi-jurisdictional task force has been established to combat the spike in carjackings across the Greater Toronto Area.

The issue garnered national attention last month when Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was carjacked outside of a movie theatre in Toronto.