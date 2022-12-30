The City of Toronto has issued a warning for heavy rainfall the rest of Friday through Saturday.

A city news release says 20 to 35 milimeters of rain is expected, as frozen grounds currently have a reduced ability to absorb rainfall.

Periods of rain may become heavy at times over a few locations, the release says. The city warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

People are advised to keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.

For information concerning flooding, the city says to consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office and visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.