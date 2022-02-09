Nurse sentenced to 6 years in prison after death, injuries at unlicensed cosmetic clinic

A nurse has been sentenced to six years in prison for running an illegal, non-surgical cosmetic clinic that resulted in the death of a client and injuries to seven others.

Court heard Wednesday that Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan was running an unlicensed clinic in Vaughan back in 2017, where she gave cosmetic injections to people using substances not approved for use in Canada.

Yakubovsky-Rositsan pleaded guilty in August to charges including criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The charges came as a result of what York Regional Police described as a "lengthy investigation" that began on April 18, 2017, after one of Yakubovsky-Rositsan's patients was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The 23-year-old Quebec woman had received non-surgical cosmetic procedures at Yakubovsky-Rositsan's home, police say, and died of her injuries in hospital.

Court heard Wednesday that on that day Yakubovsky-Rositsan gave the woman injections to her buttocks and she later started feeling unwell. The woman then had a seizure and passed out, court heard. She was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.

An autopsy later showed the woman died of a mineral embolism caused by the injection, court heard. Other victims suffered bodily harm and disfigurements from similar procedures.

A joint submission from the Crown and the defence asked for a six-year sentence. When giving her decision, Justice Michelle Fuerst said mitigating factors included Yakubovsky-Rositsan's guilty plea and the fact that she was a first offender.

Aggravating factors included the number of offences and the fact that Yakubovsky-Rositsan knew she was not qualified to provide the services she was offering, Fuerst said.