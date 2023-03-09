Woman charged after allegedly posing as nurse at multiple Toronto-area LTC homes

A woman who was employed as a registered practical nurse (RPN) by multiple long-term care and retirement homes throughout the Greater Toronto Area in recent years has been charged with fraud after applying for those jobs with fake documents, police say.

According to a news release from Durham Regional Police, a 25-year-old woman from Oshawa was arrested on Wednesday.

Police say the woman was allegedly applying for jobs as an RPN with fake documents, which included papers from various governing bodies that she claimed were hers — when in fact, the woman was not registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario.

The woman had been working as an RPN at at least four retirement and long-term care facilities in the GTA since 2021, police say.

The accused, who was held for a bail hearing, has been charged with 11 offences, including fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.