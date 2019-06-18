'Numerous bomb threats' prompt evacuations at OCAD, Ryerson: police

Police say that "numerous bomb threats" have been made against post-secondary institutions around Toronto on Tuesday.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> Service is responding to numerous bomb threats to post-secondary campuses throughout the city. We're investigating & working w/ schools to evacuate where necessary. Anyone who has received a threat or has info on the investigation is asked to call police. ^CdK —@TPSOperations

In response, OCAD University announced just before 10 a.m. that all buildings are being evacuated and closed.

A few minutes later, The Chang School at Ryerson University said on Twitter it was closing for a police investigation.

IMPORTANT: The Chang School is closed for a police investigation. Community members are encouraged to go to the Podium building. Further details to come as they are available. —@RyersonU

All buildings on OCAD U's campus are closed until until further notice. All buildings are being evacuated. Please follow directions of Safety and Security staff on site. Please your check student/staff/faculty emails and this space for updates. —@OCAD

Police said they are also present at Humber College and George Brown College. It's not yet clear if those schools are being evacuated.

Police Chief Mark Saunders was asked about the threats at a press conference Monday morning.

He said that police take this kind of call seriously and are investigating.

More to come.