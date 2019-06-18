Skip to Main Content
'Numerous bomb threats' prompt evacuations at OCAD, Ryerson: police
Toronto·Breaking

'Numerous bomb threats' prompt evacuations at OCAD, Ryerson: police

Police say that "numerous bomb threats" have been made against post-secondary institutions around Toronto on Tuesday.

OCAD is evacuating all buildings, while Ryerson is closing its Chang School

CBC News ·
OCAD buildings are being evacuated and closed. Ryerson's Chang School is also being closed. (OCADU)

In response, OCAD University announced just before 10 a.m. that all buildings are being evacuated and closed. 

A few minutes later, The Chang School at Ryerson University said on Twitter it was closing for a police investigation.

Police said they are also present at Humber College and George Brown College. It's not yet clear if those schools are being evacuated. 

Police Chief Mark Saunders was asked about the threats at a press conference Monday morning.

He said that police take this kind of call seriously and are investigating. 

More to come.

