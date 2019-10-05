Nuit Blanche captures Scarborough's 'community and pride'

Maria Posadas and her two kids saw a different side of Scarborough Town Centre for a night when Nuit Blanche extended its projects into Scarborough for the first time last year.

Gabe, 11, and Rosie, seven, who are dancers at Simply Swagg Dance Studio, got to show their moves in a mall storefront that was transformed into a music lounge with local DJs spinning through the night.

During the day the mall is a typical shopping centre, but on Saturday at 7 p.m. the shops will close and the art will be on display in the second-ever Nuit Blanche in Scarborough.

"It was always something I wanted to take the kids to, but it was never accessible," Posadas said, adding that having to take multiple subways or find affordable parking downtown can be a challenge.

A Nuit Blanche in Scarborough changes that.

"We have such a big artistic community, it's good it highlighted that," Posadas said.

Last year there were about 100,000 people in attendance and this year organizers expect even more, Michele Simpson, a supervisor of special events with the City of Toronto, said in an email to CBC News.

What to expect

This year, Scarborough is hosting 20 projects. Ashley McKenzie-Barnes, the curator of Nuit Blanche in Scarborough, said there will be something for everyone.

Six dancers from Anandam Dancetheatre will perform for 12 hours at an interactive installation at the Scarborough Town Centre mall. Audiences will be invited to participate by stringing together garlands of jasmine.

The Cineplex will also play host to The Big Feminist Game Show, where audiences will participate in a fast-paced and live-streamed event run by Toronto Instagram sensation Hatecopy. The game show is an attempt to shine a light on women who have often been "left uncredited and overshadowed in the media," the city's website says.

Meanwhile, at the Scarborough Civic Centre, Cree artist Kent Monkman will have a video installation called The Miss Chief Eagle Testickle Picture Show.

Compared to the downtown projects, McKenzie-Barnes says many of the artists created art specifically to represent the people and places in Scarborough.

The area is home to a majority of first and second-generation immigrants, McKenzie-Barnes said.

"Seeing something of that magnitude come to Scarborough is so great," said Posadas, who will be attending the event for a second time this year, along with her family.

She encourages people to make the trip out because, "Only in Scarborough will you catch this type of community and pride."