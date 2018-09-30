Skip to Main Content
Nuit Blanche completes 13th year with expansion into Scarborough
New

Nuit Blanche wrapped up its 13th year early Sunday after expanding into Scarborough for the first time and drawing thousands of revellers to city streets.

Thousands ventured out onto city streets to enjoy more than 75 contemporary art projects

CBC News ·
A message from the Nuit Blanche art installation, 'Everything I Wanted to Tell You,' at Albert Campbell Square in Scarborough. The installation explored personal stories of local residents that were displayed as text projected directly onto the Scarborough Civic Centre. (Jeromme Graham/Twitter)

The all night contemporary art show, from sunset to sunrise, featured more than 75 projects created by 300 local, national and international artists. 

Residents who ventured out in the evening in search of illumination from artwork took to Twitter to express their appreciation for this year's event.

It was a celebration of art, light, the city and Scarborough, its easternmost district.

According to tweets, the Scarborough exhibits, in particular, dazzled and delighted viewers.

