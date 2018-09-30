Nuit Blanche completes 13th year with expansion into Scarborough

Nuit Blanche wrapped up its 13th year early Sunday after expanding into Scarborough for the first time and drawing thousands of revellers to city streets.

The all night contemporary art show, from sunset to sunrise, featured more than 75 projects created by 300 local, national and international artists.

Residents who ventured out in the evening in search of illumination from artwork took to Twitter to express their appreciation for this year's event.

It was a celebration of art, light, the city and Scarborough, its easternmost district.

According to tweets, the Scarborough exhibits, in particular, dazzled and delighted viewers.

Amazing turnout in Scarborough. Wait, why didn't we do this before?

Cavalier Noir is made from over 80,000 LEGO pieces. Looks amazing.

Super cool installations at #nbTO18 in #ScarbTo so many people out enjoying art on a gorgeous night!

Nuit Blanche in Scarborough full of people and creativity

More from #Scarborough #nbTO18 #myscarborough #NuitBlancheTO