'Strong, gusty winds' in store for Toronto on first of November

November in Toronto will begin with "strong, gusty winds," Environment Canada says in a special weather statement.

Toronto residents who decorated for Halloween might want to put away their spiders, skeletons, pumpkins and witches before morning because an Alberta Clipper is on its way.

The federal weather agency said in the statement that the system will bring winds gusting between 60 and 70 kilometres per hour starting on Sunday morning.

Winds will strengthen on Sunday evening, with gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour. The winds are predicted to diminish on Monday morning.

The forecast for Sunday, meanwhile, calls for showers during the day with the high temperature predicted to be 8 C.

A few flurries are expected to begin in the evening and end after midnight.

There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. There could also be local blowing snow in the evening and after midnight. The low temperature at night is expected to be zero.