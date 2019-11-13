Cummins sentenced to 25 years for Zack Noureddine murder

Zack Noureddine's mother sobbed in a Toronto courtroom Wednesday as the last of her son's attackers was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his part in the murder of the 25-year-old aspiring music journalist from Ottawa.

Magda Khatib gave a gut-wrenching victim impact statement about her son before William Cummins, 34, was sentenced to life without parole for at least 25 years. Cummins was convicted of first-degree murder in Superior Court last week.

"Zack was the light of my life, he was my first born, he was my son and my friend," Khatib said through tears. "He was my life. When they killed him they ended the life I knew. It had a huge effect on us. It had a huge effect on his father, and it had a huge effect on his brothers. He was their big brother, their friend, their idol. They looked up to him ... me, too."

"The sentences will not give us closure. The mourning of my son will continue for the rest of my life."

Cummins also read out a statement, saying he felt compelled to share the "deep remorse" he feels for the suffering he caused.

"My crime has exhibited a lack of judgment on my part and I deeply regret the poor judgment that I made. I understand we are all here today because Zack Nourredine lost his life," he said.

Cummins then turned in court and faced Nourredine's parents and family.

"I'm just really terribly sorry for all your loss," he said.

Dondup Cummins, mother of the convicted killer, hugs Magda Khatib outside court last Friday. (Jasmin Seputis/CBC)

Cummins was convicted by a jury on Friday, nearly four years after he and two other men fatally attacked Noureddine outside a Toronto restaurant.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Dec. 30, 2015 near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue. Noureddine died in hospital a few hours after the altercation.

The other men accused in the killing were previously convicted of lesser charges in a separate trial.

Patrick Smith, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder while Matthew Moreira, 34, was convicted of manslaughter and robbery.

Cummins was tried separately from Smith and Moreira due to a mistrial.

Justice Robert Clark said Cummins' actions are baffling.

"I am wondering what it was that was going through your mind and the mind of Mr. Smith," he said. "You senselessly and cruelly have taken another young man's life and squandered your own life in the bargain."

Cummins was also sentenced to two years for assault, which will be served concurrently with his life sentence for murder.