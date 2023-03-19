Woman dead, 5 others in hospital after multi-vehicle collision

A woman has died and five people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision south of Barrie.

The Nottawasaga OPP detachment responded to the fatal collision involving an SUV and a sedan Saturday around 10 a.m. in the area of Highway 89, west of Veteran's Drive.

A 70-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was declared dead. The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a child who was a rear passenger was also taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle and two children had non-life-threatening injuries.