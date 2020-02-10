Skip to Main Content
No safety concerns after online threat to Notre Dame High School in Ajax, police say
Durham Regional Police tweeted Sunday night that a teen has been identified in connection with threat

Durham Regional Police say there are no concerns for student or staff safety after an online threat directed at an Ajax high school on Sunday.

Police said Sunday afternoon that they were investigating a threat made toward the Notre Dame High School.

By 10:30 p.m. the force said investigators had identified a teen in connection with the threat.

Police have not said if any charges are expected.

More details are expected Monday. 

 

