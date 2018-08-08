Homeowners mopping up basements say city needs to do more to prevent flooding
Residents on Wilson Avenue east of Jane Street plan to talk to their local councillor
Some homeowners in northwest Toronto are mopping up on Wednesday after torrential rain on Tuesday flooded their basements with up to a metre of water.
The homeowners, who live on the north side of Wilson Avenue east of Jane Street, near Epic Lane, said it's the second time in six years that they have had to clean up after a major storm. They said the rain overwhelmed the local sewer system and they believe the city needs to do more to prevent flooding in the future.
Flood protection devices recommended by the city after the last storm, including sewer backwater valves and sump pumps, are clearly not working, they said. The devices did not stop the flow on Tuesday.
Teodora Susana Luna, a Wilson Avenue homeowner, said the water seeped into her basement on Tuesday shortly after the rain began falling. The stormwater, which appeared muddy, began to recede overnight.
"Terrible," she said, when asked how she felt about the damage to her home.
Luna acknowledged the losses are material in nature but said they are a setback.
"It's very bad for us," Luna said.
Tan Trong Nguyen, another Wilson Avenue homeowner, agreed, saying residents will try to talk to Coun. Maria Augimeri about their concerns.
In his home, the water receded completely overnight, but damage was done to appliances, kitchen cabinets and the downstairs bathroom.
"It's still wet, but there's no water," he said. "We are very tired. Last night, the whole neighbourhood was sad that this happened again."
Nguyen said he has already contacted his insurance company.
"We don't know what the city can do now," he added.
Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters on Wednesday that the city is aware of flooding concerns after the rainstorm on Tuesday night.
Tory said the city has been making major investments in infrastructure to prevent flooding in neighbourhoods in the past few years.
"The city, as part of its capital plan, as we speak, is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in various measures that are designed to mitigate everything from basement flooding and to flooding taking place elsewhere," he said.
"I've been to neighbourhoods and seen the work being done."
Tory said the projects are designed to help city infrastructure cope with storms and in light of ongoing development.
On its website, the city says it offers owners of single-family, duplex and triplex residential homes a subsidy of up to $3,400 per property to install flood protection devices.
"With increasingly frequent severe weather events, it is essential that homeowners take appropriate action to reduce the risk of basement flooding," it reads.
Toronto Flooding - A man examines the damage to his fully finished basement in North York. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/4COyUltQPn">pic.twitter.com/4COyUltQPn</a>—@LateNightCam
With files from Tony Smyth
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.