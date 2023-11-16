Man, 79, charged with murder, attempted murder after North York vehicle attack

A 79-year-old Toronto man has been charged with murder and attempted murder, police say, after allegedly driving intentionally into three people in North York Wednesday.

In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police said Ciro Garofano, 79, is facing a charge of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident in a parking lot off of 250 Cassandra Blvd., west of Victoria Park Avenue and south of Parkwoods Village Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Police say three people were intentionally struck by a vehicle that Garofano was driving. All three were rushed to hospital, where a 61-year-old Toronto woman was pronounced dead. Investigators have not released her identity.

Garofano was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters Wednesday that there is a family relationship between Garofano and the victims, but he didn't provide specifics.

The victims include an adult woman, an adult man and an elderly woman, he said. Investigators say the two who survived suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Derek Bailey, a resident of the building, said he witnessed the collision from his balcony.



He said he saw a driver in a white vehicle drive toward the bottom of a staircase where a group of people were standing.



All of them were hit and one woman got stuck under the vehicle, he said.



Bailey said he saw the driver take a run at the pedestrians multiple times, heading toward them and backing up, dragging the woman beneath the car the first time.



According to Bailey, the driver ran over the woman three times. Then he drove around in a circle, came back around and ran over her a fourth time.



"She was mangled," Bailey said.



"I feel sorry for the family. It was brutal. The way she died was horrible," he said.