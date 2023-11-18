Victim of North York vehicle attack identified by police

Toronto police have identified 61-year-old Karen Montague as the woman who was killed when three people were allegedly intentionally struck by a driver in North York on Wednesday.

Montague was hit in a parking lot off of 250 Cassandra Blvd., west of Victoria Park Avenue and south of Parkwoods Village Drive. All three people were rushed to hospital, where Montague was pronounced dead, police said in a news release issued Saturday.

On Thursday, police said Ciro Garofano, a 79-year-old Toronto man, was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters Wednesday that there is a family relationship between Garofano and the victims, but he didn't provide specifics.

Garofano appeared in court via video link Thursday morning, wearing a white jumpsuit. He only spoke to give his name, and was remanded back into custody. Garofano was also ordered to have no contact with a list of people.

Residents of the building who witnessed the attack described it as a horrific scene when speaking to CBC Toronto.