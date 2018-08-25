Pedestrian struck and killed in North York underground parking lot

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in a North York apartment building underground parking garage, police say.

Emergency services responded to a call shortly after 5 p.m. Paramedics discovered a man in the area of Graydon Hall Drive and Don Mills Road without vital signs. The man, believed to be in his 60s or 70s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long said the incident is being characterized as a fail to remain.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident may have been located.



