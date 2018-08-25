Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian struck and killed in North York underground parking lot

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in a North York apartment building underground parking garage, police say.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday evening

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was struck by a car in a North York apartment building underground parking garage. (CBC)

Emergency services responded to a call shortly after 5 p.m. Paramedics discovered a man in the area of Graydon Hall Drive and Don Mills Road without vital signs. The man, believed to be in his 60s or 70s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long said the incident is being characterized as a fail to remain.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident may have been located.


