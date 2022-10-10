1 man dead, 2 others injured following triple shooting in North York

One man is dead and two others have been injured following a triple shooting in North York Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Duty Insp. Saleem Husain said just after 7:20 p.m. they were called to a shooting at an indoor soccer facility on Finch Avenue West.

On arrival police found three men with gunshot wounds. One of the victims has since been pronounced dead.

Of the other two victims, one has life-threatening injuries while the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims are all over the age of 20, Husain said.

He said police are still in the process of contacting next of kin.

Police have not released any suspect information but they continue to canvas the area and speak to witnesses.

Police said they found multiple shell casings at the scene.