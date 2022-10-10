Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Police ID Woodbridge man killed in triple shooting in North York

A man killed in a triple shooting in North York Sunday evening has been identified as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, 49, of Woodbridge, Toronto police say.

Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, 49, of Woodbridge, was killed in a triple shooting in North York Sunday night. (Toronto Police Service)

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on Sunday police responded to a call for a shooting at an indoor soccer field in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area.

When officers arrived they located a 49-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to hospital where he later died.

Two other men were also shot and transported to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police's Homicide and Missing Persons Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-7400,or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

