Police ID Woodbridge man killed in triple shooting in North York

A man killed in a triple shooting in North York Sunday evening has been identified as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, 49, of Woodbridge, Toronto police say.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on Sunday police responded to a call for a shooting at an indoor soccer field in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area.

When officers arrived they located a 49-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to hospital where he later died.

Two other men were also shot and transported to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police's Homicide and Missing Persons Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-7400,or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).