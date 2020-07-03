North York tow lot torched for 2nd time this week

Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating the second suspicious blaze at a North York tow lot in under 72 hours.

Crews were called to the lot at 335 Champagne Drive shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. They found heavy flames coming from several tractor trailers, filled with debris, that are parked in the southeast corner of the property.

The lot is set back from the street, so firefighters had to relay water from a source nearby to extinguish the blaze, said Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Douglas Cumming.

Investigators were already probing a probable arson at the location in the early mornings hours on Tuesday. In that instance, multiple cars and trucks stored in the lot had been set on fire.

"It appears that someone has returned to the scene and set fire to what was left from Tuesday morning's fire," said Cumming.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact Toronto police at 32 Division.

The incidents come the same week that the province announced it is setting up a task force that will examine ways to reform Ontario's tow truck industry, which has been beset in recent years with internal strife.

At least two police forces are conducting major investigations linked to tow truck operations.

One probe by Toronto police has already resulted in charges against 11 people including one of the force's own officers, while another led by York Region police has dismantled several alleged organized crime rings and resulted in charges including murder.