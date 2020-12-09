Man rushed to hospital after North York stabbing

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in North York Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Champlain Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with stab wounds, who was then rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police have located the suspect vehicle and two women have been taken into custody, TPS spokesperson Alex Li told CBC Toronto.

A third suspect fled on foot and was last seen running eastbound on Wilson Avenue.

Police describe him as Black, approximately five-foot-11 with a muscular build, wearing a dark blue jacket with fur on the hood and gold slippers.

"If you do see the suspect please, please do not approach as this was a pretty violent crime," Li said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.