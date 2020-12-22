Toronto man charged with murder in stabbing death of visitor from China

A Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 72-year-old man who police say was visiting from China.

The victim was identified by police on Tuesday afternoon as Jing Zhang.

Officers were first called to a North York home, in the area of Nymark Avenue and Goodview Road, at around 8:50 p.m. Monday.

They arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said in a news release. He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His death marks Toronto's 71st homicide of 2020.

Police initially said that two other people, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries in the incident, but made no mention of the pair in the later news release.

The 50-year-old alleged attacker was scheduled to appear in Toronto North Court today.