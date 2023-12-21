Man dead after early December stabbing in North York

A 46-year-old man has died of his injuries after being stabbed during a fight in North York earlier in December, Toronto police say.

Police responded to a call for a stabbing near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401 around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, according to a news release issues Thursday.

There was a fight inside a residence and the man was stabbed, police allege. The suspect had fled before officers arrived but later returned and was arrested, according to police.

The victim, who police have identified as 46-year-old Juan Carlos Gomez Salgado, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Salgado was pronounced dead on Dec. 11, police say.

The 35-year-old man arrested has been charged with second-degree murder and assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.