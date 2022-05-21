Woman has 'life altering injuries' after stabbing in North York

A woman has been taken to hospital with "life-altering injuries" after a stabbing in North York, according to police.

Toronto Police Services responded to a call just after 2 a.m. on Saturday on Grenoble Drive and Vendrome Place, according to a tweet from officers.

A man attacked a woman "in/near houses" in the area of Don Valley Parkway and Eglinton Road East. She was stabbed "multiple times" and was taken to hospital, say police.

Officers are currently on scene investigating and searching for the suspect.