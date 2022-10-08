Toronto police ID man killed in shooting near Jane and Finch

Police have identified the victim of a North York shooting on Thursday.

Toronto police were called to 5 Needle Firway, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, at around 1:40 p.m. for report of a shooting.

On arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued Friday evening, police identified the victim as Toronto man Osman Bangura, 28.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.