Toronto

Toronto police ID man killed in shooting near Jane and Finch

Police have identified the victim of a North York shooting on Thursday. 

Osman Bangura, 28, was found suffering from gun shot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene: police

CBC News ·
Osman Bangura, 28, is the victim of a Thursday shooting near Jane and Finch, Toronto police say. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police were called to 5 Needle Firway, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, at around 1:40 p.m. for report of a shooting.

On arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued Friday evening, police identified the victim as Toronto man Osman Bangura, 28.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.

