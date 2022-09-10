Male dies following shooting in North York
Shooting happened in area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West
A male has died following a shooting in North York early on Saturday, Toronto police say.
Emergency services were called to Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West shortly before 1 a.m.
Police said officers located a man who was transported to hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries.
In a tweet Saturday afternoon, police said the victim died and the homicide squad has taken over the investigation.
SHOOTING: (UPDATE)<br>Keele St & Sheppard Ave W<br>- investigators advised the male victim has succumbed to his injuries, and has been pronounced deceased at the hospital<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSHomicide?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSHomicide</a> is investigating<br>- any info call 416-808-2222/7400<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1757893?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1757893</a><br>^al—@TPSOperations