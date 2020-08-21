Man dead after shooting in North York

A man is dead after being shot in North York Thursday evening, Toronto police say.

Police were called to Harrison Garden Boulevard and Avondale Avenue, near Yonge Street and Highway 401, for reports of a man being shot.

On arrival they found the victim in an underground parking garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Const. Rob Reid told CBC News that the homicide unit has been notified and will take over the investigation.

There is no information about suspects at this time.