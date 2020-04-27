Skip to Main Content
Male dies following shooting in North York
Toronto

Male dies following shooting in North York

A male has died after being shot in North York Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Victim was rushed to trauma centre in life-threatening condition but subsequently died

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West just after 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

A male has died after being shot in North York Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West just after 6 p.m. after multiple callers to police said a male had been shot.

Police said officers located a male with a gunshot wound.

Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service told CBC Toronto that the victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but subsequently died.

Li said the homicide unit is now investigating.

There is no suspect information at this time.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News