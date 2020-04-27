Male dies following shooting in North York
Victim was rushed to trauma centre in life-threatening condition but subsequently died
A male has died after being shot in North York Sunday evening, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West just after 6 p.m. after multiple callers to police said a male had been shot.
Police said officers located a male with a gunshot wound.
Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service told CBC Toronto that the victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but subsequently died.
Li said the homicide unit is now investigating.
There is no suspect information at this time.
SHOOTING:<br>Jane St & Sheppard Ave W<br>- reports that a male has been shot<br>- officers o/s<br>- located a male with a gun shot wound<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> o/s, advised injuries are life threatening<br>- emerge run to trauma hospital <br>- ongoing investigation<br>- will update<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO791035?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO791035</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO790951?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO790951</a><br>^al—@TPSOperations