One dead after shooting inside North York home, Toronto police say

One person is dead after a shooting inside a home in the city's northwest end Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

Police say they were called to an address in North York in the area of Sunnycrest and Rockford roads for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find the male victim with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The homicide unit has been called in. There are are no further details on the victim or a possible suspect.