Boy, 15, dies following shooting in North York

A 15-year-old boy has died following a shooting in North York early on Saturday, Toronto police say.

Police said in a news release that the victim is Shalldon Samuda of Toronto.

Emergency services were called to Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West shortly before 1 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and located a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, police said the victim died and the homicide squad has taken over the investigation.