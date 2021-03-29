2 schools to close in North York after COVID-19 outbreaks
Brian Public School, Victoria Village Public School to close on Monday
Two public schools in North York will be closing on Monday to allow for a public health investigation of recent COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Toronto District School Board said Sunday night that students and staff at Brian Public School and Victoria Village Public School will be dismissed.
There are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and two confirmed cases among staff at the Brian Public School, according to the school board's COVID-19 advisory dashboard. Victoria Village Public School, meanwhile, has seven confirmed cases among students.
All classes will be moved online, the school board said.
