7,000 without power in North York due to transformer station fire

Around 7,000 customers in North York are still without power due to a fire in a transformer station early Saturday morning, Toronto Hydro says.

The utility reported that 35,000 customers were in the dark at the peak of the outage in an area bordered by Steeles Avenue West, Keele Street, Highway 401 and Kipling Avenue around 1 a.m.

That number has since dropped by 80 per cent as crews were able to "re-route" power, spokesperson Tori Gass told CBC Toronto.

Steeles/401/Kipling/Dufferin outage: for anyone just waking up, <a href="https://twitter.com/HydroOne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HydroOne</a> experienced a fire at a transformer station overnight causing a large outage. We've brought back as many customers as possible, but 7,000 remain out. Unfortunately, we don't have a restoration time. —@TorontoHydro

Fire crews were called shortly after midnight to the station, operated by Hydro One, at Finch Avenue West and Signet Drive, near Highway 400, for reports of an explosion. The building was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived, said Capt. David Eckerman, who added eight trucks were needed to fight the blaze.

"Due to the extremely high voltage in the area, we were advised by Hydro One not to apply water before they could shut off power," he said, noting it took an hour for the utility provider to cut off the supply due to travel time to the site.

Firefighters began battling the blaze shortly after 1 a.m. It took approximately three hours to "predominately" knock down the fire, said Eckerman.

He added that no one was injured and no evacuation order was needed for nearby apartment buildings due to the location of the transformer station.

The fire, however, ruptured transformers that leaked oil. Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega assured there is no risk to public safety or environmental impact, as a result. She explained that mineral oil, which is non-toxic, is housed in transformers.

Fire crews remained at the scene in the early morning to extinguish hot spots.

"Poles are still flaring up," Eckerman said.

Hydro One crews were granted access to the station around 6 a.m. and are working to assess the damage.

It's unclear when power will be fully restored.

The Ministry of Environment has been called to assist in a "containment capacity," said Eckerman, and public works crews with a vacuum truck are also at the site to clean up excess water.

Meanwhile, Toronto police have shut down Signet Road in both directions, from Finch Avenue West to High Meadow Place.

Wind is blowing heavy smoke east toward Highway 400, spokesperson Gary Long warned.