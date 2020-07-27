Woman in her 20s struck and killed by driver in North York

A woman in her 20s was struck and killed by a driver in North York late Sunday, Toronto police say.

The collision happened around 9:20 p.m. on Sheppard Avenue West, just east of Wilson Heights Boulevard.

Toronto police Insp. Darren Alldrit said the woman was crossing Sheppard mid-block when she was hit by the driver of an eastbound compact SUV.

Officers and paramedics were called to the scene, where they found the woman with "very serious, life-threatening injuries," Alldrit told media.

She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police were still working to notify her next of kin late Sunday.

The driver stayed at the scene and is co-operating with investigators, Alldrit said.

A traffic light near the spot of the collision was not functioning properly at the time, but Alldrit said it's not clear if that played any role in the fatal incident.

"It's a very sad and unfortunate situation, and very preventable," he added.

The woman's death marks the 16th fatal collision between drivers and pedestrians in Toronto so far this year.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. There are also several homes and businesses in the area, and investigators will be searching for any security cameras that may face out onto the road, Alldrit explained.