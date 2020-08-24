Gunman 'targeted' victim in fatal North York parking garage shooting, Toronto police say

Toronto police have identified the victim in a fatal underground parking lot shooting in North York last week as 30-year-old Andrew Cao, and are appealing to anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Police were called to the scene on Harrison Garden Boulevard in the Yonge Street and Highway 401 area last Thursday for reports of a man shot.

In a news release Monday, police say Cao had been in his vehicle in the underground lot when a grey Subaru Impreza, with a sunroof and no rear license plate, drove in his direction.

"A lone male exited and shot the victim. This was a targeted shooting," the release said.

Cao was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Subaru then fled the area and was found burned out approximately 13 kilometres away in the Albion Road and Weston Road area around 7:30 p.m. that same evening.

Police released this image of a Subarau Impreza they say drove in Cao's direction before a lone gunman emerged from it and shot him. (Toronto Police Service)

Two males in dark clothing were seen fleeing the Subaru, police say. Both are described as having a light complexion.

Little information is available on the shooter except that he was wearing dark clothing.

Cao's death marks Toronto's 43rd homicide of the year.

Police are now looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Cao in the days leading up to the incident and are appealing for any video from either the parking garage or from where the Subaru was located.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.