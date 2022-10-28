Police issue warrant for man wanted in connection with North York murder

The Toronto Police Service says a warrant has been issued for Cristian Cuxum.

The 19-year-old from Toronto is wanted in connection with a triple shooting in North York earlier this month.

Cuxum faces charges of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Officers were called to an indoor soccer field near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West on Oct. 9.

There, they found three men who had been shot. One died in hospital and was later identified as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, 49, of Woodbridge.

Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, 49, was killed in a triple shooting in North York on Oct. 9. (Toronto Police Service)

The two others were taken to hospital, but both survived.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-7400,or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).