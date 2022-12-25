Man dies after falling from balcony of North York highrise on Christmas Day
Man broke into one unit and tried to climb over balcony to access another, police say
A man has died after falling from the balcony of a North York highrise on Christmas Day, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the area of Bathurst Street and Drewry Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.
Police say they received reports that a man broke into an apartment unit and tried to climb over a balcony to access another unit.
The man fell from the balcony and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
POLICE INVESTIGATION:<br>Bathurst St + Drewry Av<br>5:09 am<br>- Reports a man broke into an apt unit and climbed over a balcony to access another unit<br>-Police are on scene with Fire and Medics<br>- The man fell from the balcony and has been pronounced deceased<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO251821?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO251821</a><br>^lb—@TPSOperations