Man dies after falling from balcony of North York highrise on Christmas Day

A man has died after falling from the balcony of a North York highrise on Christmas Day, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the area of Bathurst Street and Drewry Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

Police say they received reports that a man broke into an apartment unit and tried to climb over a balcony to access another unit.

The man fell from the balcony and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.