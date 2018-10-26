Man in his 40s crushed between truck and loading dock at North York bakery

A man was crushed to death between a truck and a loading dock at a North York bakery late Thursday, according to police.

The industrial incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. at a location on Canarctic Drive.

According to an officer at the scene, the man somehow ended up between the dock and a reversing truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is believed to be in his 40s, according to police.

The Ministry of Labour was notified of the death.

Toronto police's traffic services was on scene reconstructing the fatal collision overnight.