Toronto police search for machete-wielding suspect near Bathurst-Finch

Toronto police are searching for a man armed with a machete in the Bathurst and Finch area after at least one person was found injured around 3:30 p.m.

Paramedics say the victim has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the suspect as standing five feet four inches, wearing all black clothing except for white gloves, a white backpack and white running shoes with yellow accents.

He was seen carrying the machete in his right hand, police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

An earlier description of the suspect shared by police on X suggested he was wearing a "horror movie" ski mask.

Northview Heights Secondary School went into lockdown as a result of the incident, however it was lifted as of 5:04 p.m., police said.

Police have not said if the violence broke out at the school or if it just happened in the area.