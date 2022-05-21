One person shot, another hit with stray bullet after North York home invasion

Police are investigating after two people were injured in a home invasion and shooting in North York overnight.

Officers responded to the call just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from Toronto police. A group of men forced their way into a home near Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive.

One person inside the home was shot, and another person was struck by a stray bullet. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspects fled in a dark car.

Police are on scene investigating.