Victim of fatal midtown hit and run identified, homicide investigators looking for witnesses

A man who died after being struck by a U-Haul vehicle in a parking garage in midtown Friday evening has been identified as Scott Andrew Rosen, 52, Toronto police say.

The homicide unit has taken over investigation, according to a new release issued by Toronto police on Saturday.

At around 5:50 p.m., officers received reports of a man hit in a parking garage at Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East, and that the driver fled the scene.

Paramedics arrived and Rosen, a Toronto resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and investigators would like to speak to anyone who has information that may assist with this investigation, including dash cam video and security surveillance images.

Police say anyone with information should contact 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).