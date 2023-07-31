Man dead, another injured after crash on Highway 401 in North York, OPP say

A man has died and another is injured after a crash on Highway 401 in North York Monday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway, east of Weston Road.

Police said an SUV rear-ended a tractor trailer, sending two people to hospital. OPP said the driver of the SUV, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man who was a passenger in the SUV is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Westbound express lanes at Keele Street were closed following the crash for the investigation but have since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact investigators.