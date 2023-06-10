Food bank serves up BBQ with a side of civics to get out the vote in Toronto's byelection

A Toronto food bank made getting out the vote a social occasion on Friday in a bid to encourage residents to exercise their democratic rights in the mayoral byelection.

The free get-out-the-vote community barbecue, organized by the North York Harvest Food Bank and held in the ward of York South Weston, drew dozens.

The event was held as advance voting got underway in the city. Advance polls opened Thursday and will be available until June 13.

Ryan Noble, executive director of the North York Harvest Food Bank, said the barbecue was organized to ensure people in the community know their vote counts and their voice matters.

"Where we are right now has some of the highest rates of poverty anywhere in the country," he said.

"And it happens to have one of the lowest voter turnouts. And that's why we're spending some time today to bring people together to make sure those voices are heard."

The event included a march to an advance polling station to encourage people to cast their vote for mayor on Friday. (CBC)

The aim is to have the voices of the community ultimately heard at city hall and to make sure there are solutions on such issues as affordable housing and food insecurity, he added.

Noble said the food bank is all about bringing the community together, working together for solutions, and helping individuals wield their democratic power.

'It's important to vote,' local resident says

Michelle Orchard, a resident who attended the event, said the event was a chance to talk about issues that matter.

"It's important to vote. If you don't vote, the government will just ignore you," she said.

Angela Aikins, another resident at the event, said it's important to talk about food insecurity. She said she thought the event was meaningful.

"I think it's awesome," she said. "It brings people out here to come and enjoy some food and encourages them also to vote."

The event featured live music and offered information about how to vote. There were practice ballots, a table where people could make signs about issues they care about and a march to an advance polling station to encourage people to cast their vote for mayor on Friday.

There are 102 candidates for Toronto mayor. A full list of candidates can be found here.

According to the city, to vote in the mayoral byelection, voters must be: a Canadian citizen; at least 18 years old; a resident in the city of Toronto; a non-resident of Toronto, but they or their spouse own or rent property in the city; and not prohibited from voting under any law.