Property owner fined $93K for 2017 North York chemical blaze

A property owner was ordered to pay more than $90,000 in fines for a North York industrial fire that burned for several days and poured thick black smoke into the air over the region.

According to Toronto Fire Services, the facility was used by an entity incorporated as 1203943 Ontario Inc. to store a "large quantity of highly flammable and combustible chemicals" often used to make methamphetamine.

The fire erupted inside the building at 96 Rivalda Drive, reportedly a former auto shop, on June 14, 2017. A towering plume of smoke could be seen from all over the city and a distinct chemical smell filled the air.

Several witnesses who spoke to CBC Toronto at the time recalled hearing a series of loud explosions from inside the structure as the fire burned.

It took multiple days of work by fire crews to extinguish all of the hotspots generated by the fire.

On Dec. 21, 2018, 1203943 Ontario Inc. pleaded guilty to 12 violations of the Ontario fire code. A judged fined the company $93,000, and also ordered it to pay various court costs.

Further, Toronto Fire Services charged the company another $137,000 for the cost of "safely removing thousands of litres" of volatile chemicals.

"This fire is a reminder of the significant risks our firefighters often encounter and the significant danger associated with the production of illicit drugs such as methamphetamine," Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Jessop said in a news release.

According to the release, the extent of damage caused by the blaze made it impossible to definitely determine what caused the fire.